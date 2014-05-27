The PandorasAll-female garage rock band from Los Angeles, California. Formed 1981
The Pandoras
1981
The Pandoras Biography (Wikipedia)
The Pandoras were an all-female rock band from Los Angeles, California from 1983 to 1990. The band initially found a following in the Hollywood garage rock scene, and later adopted a contemporary look and hard rock sound. The band leader and singer/songwriter, Paula Pierce, died on August 10, 1991, of an aneurysm at the age of 31.
The Pandoras Tracks
It's About Time
The Pandoras
It's About Time
It's About Time
