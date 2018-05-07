Jerry Jaye (born October 19, 1937 in Manila, Arkansas) is an American country/rockabilly singer.

Jaye grew up on a sharecropper's farm and did a stint in the Navy from 1954 to 1958. After his return he started a band with bassist Tommy Baker and drummer Carl Frye, who began playing the local Arkansas circuits. In 1966, the group traveled to Memphis, Tennessee, and recorded a single, "My Girl Josephine" (a hit for Fats Domino the previous decade). The single was initially released in a press run of 500; Jaye shopped the disc to local radio stations, and as the tune began getting airplay, Jaye signed a contract with Hi Records for national distribution. Re-released in 1967, "My Girl Josephine" became a hit single in the US, peaking at No. 29 on the Billboard Pop Singles chart. A full-length LP, My Girl Josephine, followed, which hit No. 195 in the US, but four further singles from the album failed to make an impact on the charts. During this time Jaye toured with Booker T and the MGs and Lou Rawls among others.