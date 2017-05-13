AlmaAlexandra Maquet, singer & songwriter from France. Born 27 September 1988
Alma
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p04ylyfp.jpg
1988-09-27
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/354611c9-8ceb-4874-8d39-dd6994a1063d
Alma Biography (Wikipedia)
Alexandra Maquet (, born 27 September 1988), known professionally as Alma, is a French singer and songwriter. She represented France in the Eurovision Song Contest 2017 with the song "Requiem", finishing twelfth.
