Artūrs Maskats Born 20 December 1957
Artūrs Maskats
1957-12-20
Artūrs Maskats Biography (Wikipedia)
Arturs Maskats (born 20 December 1957) is a Latvian composer.
Ce sont choses crepusculaires (Three Poems by Paul Verlaine)
Lugums naktij / Prayer To The Night
The Choir of Royal Holloway University, London, Artūrs Maskats & Rupert Gough
Lacrimosa
Rupert Gough
L?gums naktij (Prayer to the night)
