Farmer Boys is a heavy metal band from Stuttgart, Germany. They reached their peak of popularity with their album The World Is Ours, released in 2000; the videos for singles "Here Comes The Pain" and "If You Ever Leave Me Standing" were put into heavy rotation by German alternative music channels such as VIVA Zwei. Farmer Boys has obtained a cult following in later years.

Their musical style is a blend of Machine Head's groove metal and Paradise Lost's gothic metal; their lyrical matter, however, unusually to the style, often revolves around the darker side of agriculture - bestiality ("Farm Sweet Farm"), torture of animals ("When a Chicken Cries For Love"), suicide ("Relieve the Tension") and slaughterhouses ("When Pigs Fly"). Their later albums have strayed away from the subject matter.

Matthias Sayer also provided guest vocals for Apocalyptica's single Hope Vol.2.

Four years after the release of The Other Side, in 2004, the group performed a reunion concert in Stuttgart on December 22nd. Aside from their appearance at the 2011 Summer Breeze Open Air, on August 20th in Dinkelsbühl, Germany, the band remained relatively silent and inactive.