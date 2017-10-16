Lisa HartmanBorn 1 June 1956
Lisa Hartman
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1956-06-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3542ae30-6c4b-4036-966c-11c9080019d7
Lisa Hartman Biography (Wikipedia)
Lisa Hartman Black (born June 1, 1956) is an American actress and singer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Lisa Hartman Tracks
Sort by
When I Said I Do
Clint Black
When I Said I Do
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
When I Said I Do
Last played on
Lisa Hartman Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist