Marshall AllenBorn 25 May 1924
Marshall Allen
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1924-05-25
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/354203a0-fa53-4296-9094-12a232da0503
Marshall Allen Biography (Wikipedia)
Marshall Belford Allen (born May 25, 1924) is an American free jazz and avant-garde jazz alto saxophone player. He also performs on flute, oboe, piccolo, and EVI (an electronic valve instrument made by Steiner, Crumar company).
Allen is best known for his work with Sun Ra, having recorded and performed mostly in this context since the late 1950s, and having led Sun Ra's Arkestra since 1993. Critic Jason Ankeny describes Marshall as "one of the most distinctive and original saxophonists of the postwar era."
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Marshall Allen Tracks
Sort by
Melody Day (Live, All Tomorrow's Parties New York, 2013) (feat. Marshall Allen)
Caribou Vibration Ensemble
Melody Day (Live, All Tomorrow's Parties New York, 2013) (feat. Marshall Allen)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Marshall Allen Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist