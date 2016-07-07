John Wort Hannam
John Wort Hannam is a Canadian folk musician, from Fort Macleod, Alberta. is known for his story telling through music. Themes which are central to his music include life in Western Canada, and the human experience as seen through the eyes of working folk.
