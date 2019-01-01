Jerzy Semkow (12 October 1928 – 23 December 2014) was a Polish-born French conductor.

Semkow was born in Radomsko, Poland, but later took French citizenship and resided in Paris. His conducting mentors included Erich Kleiber, Bruno Walter, and Tullio Serafin. He was an assistant conductor with Yevgeny Mravinsky with the Leningrad Philharmonic Orchestra.

Semkow held posts as principal conductor of the National Opera in Warsaw (1959–62), principal conductor of the Royal Danish Opera and the Royal Danish Orchestra in Copenhagen (1966–76), as well as Music Director of the Orchestra of Radio-Televisione Italiana (RAI) in Rome. In the USA, Semkow served as music director of the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra (1975–79), and as music advisor and principal conductor of the Rochester Philharmonic (1985–89). He was a regular guest conductor of the Detroit Symphony Orchestra over a 40-year period, including guest appearances over 24 consecutive seasons from 1986 to 2009.

Semkow lectured on music at the University of Colorado and conducted master classes at Yale University and New York's Manhattan School of Music. He recorded commercially with the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra for the Vox/Turnabout label.