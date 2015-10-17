John GatchellDied 9 July 2004
John Gatchell
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3537e6e5-9d1e-4d9b-a39e-612b5e70f233
John Gatchell Biography (Wikipedia)
John E. Gatchell (November 27, 1945 — July 9, 2004) was an American jazz trumpeter who was prolific in New York City recording studios from the 1970s to the mid-1980s. After serving in the U.S. Navy in the late 1960s, Gatchell became one of the founding members of the horn band Ten Wheel Drive, then Gotham. Gatchell was among the musicians hand-selected by Paul Simon, whom he considered to be the finest studio musicians for the 1981 Simon & Garfunkel Concert in Central Park
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
John Gatchell Tracks
Sort by
La Pasionara
Michel Legrand
La Pasionara
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kc9yb.jpglink
La Pasionara
Last played on
Back to artist