Costanzo FestaBorn 1490. Died 31 March 1545
Costanzo Festa
1490
Costanzo Festa Biography (Wikipedia)
Costanzo Festa (ca. 1485–1490 – 10 April 1545) was an Italian composer of the Renaissance. While he is best known for his madrigals, he also wrote sacred vocal music. He was the first native Italian polyphonist of international renown, and with Philippe Verdelot, one of the first to write madrigals, in the infancy of that most popular of all sixteenth-century Italian musical forms.
Se mai vedet' amanti
Se mai vedet' amanti
Se mai vedet' amanti
Regina Caeli
Regina Caeli
Regina Caeli
Choir
Magnificat octavi toni
Magnificat octavi toni
Magnificat octavi toni
Choir
E' morta la speranza
E' morta la speranza
E' morta la speranza
Super flumina Babylonis (feat. Huelgas Ensemble & Paul Van Nevel)
Super flumina Babylonis (feat. Huelgas Ensemble & Paul Van Nevel)
Super flumina Babylonis (feat. Huelgas Ensemble & Paul Van Nevel)
(previously attributed to Ludwig Senfl): Quis dabit oculis nostris
(previously attributed to Ludwig Senfl): Quis dabit oculis nostris
