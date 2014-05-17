Arthur "Artie" Shapiro (January 15, 1916, Denver, Colorado - March 24, 2003, Los Angeles) was an American jazz bassist.

Shapiro began on trumpet at age 13 and picked up bass at 18. In the late 1930s he played with Wingy Manone, Joe Marsala, Eddie Condon, and Chu Berry. From 1938 to 1940 he played with Paul Whiteman, then returned to play with Marsala in addition to working with Bobby Hackett.

Shapiro moved to Hollywood in the early 1940s, playing with Jack Teagarden and Joe Sullivan before serving in the Army. In 1947 he returned to music, playing with Benny Goodman. He also accompanied singers such as Frank Sinatra, Bing Crosby, Billie Holiday, Peggy Lee, Anita O'Day, and Doris Day. Shapiro's list of credits runs to more than 100 during his period of activity, stretching into the late 1960s.