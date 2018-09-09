Pete YornBorn 27 July 1974
Pete Yorn
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1974-07-27
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3533dea4-218c-4fc9-ab6e-2e3dc0ffde6e
Pete Yorn Biography (Wikipedia)
Peter Joseph Yorn (born July 27, 1974) is an American singer, songwriter, and musician. He first gained international recognition after his debut record, Musicforthemorningafter, was released to critical and commercial acclaim in 2001. He is known for playing the bulk of the instruments on his records.
His most recent release is 2018's Apart, an EP created in collaboration with actress/singer Scarlett Johansson.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Pete Yorn Tracks
Sort by
Relator
Pete Yorn
Relator
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Relator
Last played on
Bad Dreams (Feed Me Remix)
Pete Yorn
Bad Dreams (Feed Me Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bad Dreams (Feed Me Remix)
Last played on
She Was Weird
Pete Yorn
She Was Weird
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
She Was Weird
Last played on
Halifax
Pete Yorn
Halifax
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Halifax
Last played on
Lost Weekend (Radio Edit)
Pete Yorn
Lost Weekend (Radio Edit)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lost Weekend (Radio Edit)
Last played on
Lost Weekend
Pete Yorn
Lost Weekend
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lost Weekend
Last played on
Dancing In The Dark
Pete Yorn
Dancing In The Dark
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dancing In The Dark
Last played on
For Nancy
Pete Yorn
For Nancy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
For Nancy
Last played on
FOR NANCY (COS IT ALREADY IS)
Pete Yorn
FOR NANCY (COS IT ALREADY IS)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
FOR NANCY (COS IT ALREADY IS)
Last played on
Murray
Pete Yorn
Murray
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Murray
Last played on
Murry - Sound London 2002
Pete Yorn
Murry - Sound London 2002
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Murry - Sound London 2002
Last played on
Life On A Chain - Sound London 2002
Pete Yorn
Life On A Chain - Sound London 2002
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Life On A Chain - Sound London 2002
Last played on
Rock Crown
Pete Yorn
Rock Crown
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rock Crown
Last played on
Strange Condition
Pete Yorn
Strange Condition
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Strange Condition
Last played on
Don't Wanna Cry
Pete Yorn
Don't Wanna Cry
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Don't Wanna Cry
Last played on
Relator
Pete Yorn & Scarlett Johansson
Relator
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Relator
Performer
Last played on
Pete Yorn Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist