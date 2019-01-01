Caviar was an alternative rock band from Chicago, Illinois. The band was created around 1999 by vocalist Blake Smith and bassist Mike Willison after the breakup of their previous band Fig Dish. Guitarist Dave Suh and drummer Jason Batchko were added to complete the lineup. Smith and Willison later performed with Scott Lucas of Local H in the electronica project The Prairie Cartel, and Smith now performs with Chicago noise pop band Forgotten Species, while Willison is the Portland pop solo project Merit Badge. Guitarist Suh has remained active and is currently the lead vocalist and lead guitarist of a Chicago band called The Assembly.

Caviar has had several songs played on the radio. The songs "Tangerine Speedo" and "On the DL" were their biggest hits. "Tangerine Speedo" was featured in the first Charlie's Angels movie and "Sugarless" was featured on the soundtrack of Gone in 60 Seconds. Safeway has featured in its TV commercials two songs from Thin Mercury Sound, including "Clean Getaway" in the summer of 2005 and "Lioness" in 2004. "Tangerine Speedo" was also featured in the ending of the 2003 film "The Cat In The Hat", a movie adoption of the Dr. Seuss book of the same name.