Philomena BegleyBorn 20 October 1942
Philomena Begley
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1942-10-20
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/352ee694-efc2-47c9-8100-a6fdf425c47b
Philomena Begley Biography (Wikipedia)
Philomena Begley (born October 20, 1942) is an Irish country music singer from Northern Ireland.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Philomena Begley Performances & Interviews
- Lynette Fay catches up with Philomena Begleyhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04z1cfc.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04z1cfc.jpg2017-04-04T16:03:00.000ZPhilomena has performed in many music venues, but the Ryandale is a special place...https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04z0zyr
Lynette Fay catches up with Philomena Begley
- Philomena Begley 'Heartaches By The Number'https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03xwyzm.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03xwyzm.jpg2016-06-10T12:42:00.000ZQueen of Country Philomena performs with Hugo Duncan in Carrickmore for BBC Music Dayhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03xxgsj
Philomena Begley 'Heartaches By The Number'
- Hugo In Carrickmorehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03xwvfb.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03xwvfb.jpg2016-06-10T09:23:00.000ZHugo and friends in Carrickmore for BBC Music Dayhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03xwvnk
Hugo In Carrickmore
Philomena Begley Tracks
Sort by
Blanket on the Ground
Philomena Begley
Blanket on the Ground
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Blanket on the Ground
Last played on
Tribute To Billie Jo
Philomena Begley
Tribute To Billie Jo
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tribute To Billie Jo
Last played on
Way Back Then
Philomena Begley
Way Back Then
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Way Back Then
Last played on
Que Sera, Sera
Philomena Begley
Que Sera, Sera
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Que Sera, Sera
Last played on
Queen of the Silver Dollar
Philomena Begley
Queen of the Silver Dollar
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Queen of the Silver Dollar
Last played on
Deportees
Philomena Begley
Deportees
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Deportees
Last played on
My Life, My Music, My Memories
Philomena Begley
My Life, My Music, My Memories
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
My Life, My Music, My Memories
Last played on
Truck drivin' woman
Philomena Begley
Truck drivin' woman
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Truck drivin' woman
Last played on
Green Fields Round Arboe
Philomena Begley
Green Fields Round Arboe
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Green Fields Round Arboe
Last played on
The Way Old Friends Do
Philomena Begley
The Way Old Friends Do
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Way Old Friends Do
Last played on
I Ain't Over the Hill
Philomena Begley
I Ain't Over the Hill
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Ain't Over the Hill
Last played on
Good Girl Gonna Go Bad
Philomena Begley
Good Girl Gonna Go Bad
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Good Girl Gonna Go Bad
The Song From Way Back Then
Philomena Begley
The Song From Way Back Then
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Song From Way Back Then
Que Sera
Philomena Begley
Que Sera
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Que Sera
I Love A Ramblin Man
Philomena Begley
I Love A Ramblin Man
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Love A Ramblin Man
I've Got Texas In My Heart
Philomena Begley
I've Got Texas In My Heart
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I've Got Texas In My Heart
Last played on
Lucky Old Me
Philomena Begley
Lucky Old Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lucky Old Me
Last played on
Wildwood Flower
Philomena Begley
Wildwood Flower
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wildwood Flower
Last played on
Rambling Man
Philomena Begley
Rambling Man
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rambling Man
Last played on
A Pal Like Mother
Philomena Begley
A Pal Like Mother
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Pal Like Mother
Last played on
Route 65 to Nashville
Philomena Begley
Route 65 to Nashville
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Route 65 to Nashville
Last played on
Heartaches
Philomena Begley
Heartaches
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Heartaches
Last played on
Once Around the Dancefloor
Philomena Begley
Once Around the Dancefloor
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Once Around the Dancefloor
Last played on
Philomena Begley Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist