Ottaviano dei PetrucciBorn 9 June 1466. Died 27 April 1539
Ottaviano dei Petrucci
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1466-06-18
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/352ae1ff-748b-4919-8e8d-9f9acf142010
Ottaviano dei Petrucci Biography (Wikipedia)
Ottaviano Petrucci (born in Fossombrone on 18 June 1466 – died on 7 May 1539 in Venice) was an Italian printer. His Harmonice Musices Odhecaton, a collection of chansons printed in 1501, is commonly misidentified as the first book of sheet music printed from movable type. Actually that distinction belongs to the Roman printer Ulrich Han's Missale Romanum of 1476. Nevertheless, Petrucci's later work was extraordinary for the complexity of his white mensural notation and the smallness of his font, and he did in fact print the first book of polyphony using movable type. He also published numerous works by the most highly regarded composers of the Renaissance, including Josquin des Prez and Antoine Brumel.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Ottaviano dei Petrucci Tracks
Sort by
Ottaviano dei Petrucci Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist