Palace of Swords
Palace of Swords
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3529ddbc-e249-479b-b3d9-9d45c8dd0453
Palace of Swords Tracks
Sort by
The Temple Of Golden Rays
Palace of Swords
The Temple Of Golden Rays
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Temple Of Golden Rays
Last played on
The White Goddess (Part 1)
Palace of Swords
The White Goddess (Part 1)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The White Goddess (Part 1)
Last played on
Back to artist