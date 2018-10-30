Nina C. YoungComposer/sound artist. Born 1984
Nina C. Young
1984
Nina C. Young Biography (Wikipedia)
Nina C. Young (born 1984 in Nyack, New York) is an American electro-acoustic composer of contemporary classical music who currently resides in New York City. She is a winner of the 2015 Rome Prize in Musical Composition and a 2014 Charles Ives Prize from the American Academy of Arts and Letters.
Nina C. Young Tracks
Remnants
Nina C. Young
Remnants
Remnants
