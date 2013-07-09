Positive Black SoulFormed 1989
Positive Black Soul
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1989
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3527dbee-3b6f-4998-b4dd-4c9c367f8da1
Positive Black Soul Biography (Wikipedia)
Positive Black Soul (also known as PBS) is a hip hop group based in Dakar, Senegal, one of the first such collectives in the country. Founded in 1989, the group is composed of Didier Sourou Awadi (alias DJ Awadi) and Amadou Barry (alias Doug E. Tee or Duggy-Tee), both of whom had previously been in other hip hop groups. They perform in the English, French, and Wolof languages and use traditional Senegalese instruments as part of their songs. Political and social activism have played important roles in the group since it was founded.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Positive Black Soul Tracks
Sort by
Boul Ma Mine
Positive Black Soul
Boul Ma Mine
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Boul Ma Mine
Last played on
Positive Black Soul Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist