Flor PeetersBorn 4 July 1903. Died 4 July 1986
Flor Peeters
1903-07-04
Flor Peeters Biography (Wikipedia)
Flor Peeters (Baron Peeters) (born 4 July 1903 in Tielen, died 4 July 1986 in Mechelen) was a Belgian composer, organist and teacher.
Aria
Concerto for organ and orchestra (Op.52)
Missa Festiva - for mixed choir and organ (Op.62)
Variations on 'King Jesus hath a garden' Op 39 no. 1
Wachet auf, ruft uns die Stimme, Op 68 No 5
Trumpet Sonata, 3rd movt
Trilogy, 1st Movt
Lied to the sun from Lied-Symphony Op.66 for organ
Toccata (from Op.28)
Lied to the Sun, Op. 66 No. 5
Prelude, Canzona and Ciacone for organ (Op. 83)
