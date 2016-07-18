The Bridewell TaxisFormed 1987. Disbanded 1993
The Bridewell Taxis
1987
The Bridewell Taxis Biography (Wikipedia)
The Bridewell Taxis (later The Bridewells) were a Leeds-based British indie rock group active from 1987 to 1993.
The Bridewell Taxis Tracks
Honesty
The Bridewell Taxis
Honesty
Honesty
Last played on
Aegis - BBC Session 18/09/1990
The Bridewell Taxis
Aegis - BBC Session 18/09/1990
Aegis - BBC Session 18/09/1990
Last played on
Spirit - BBC Session 18/09/1990
The Bridewell Taxis
Spirit - BBC Session 18/09/1990
Spirit - BBC Session 18/09/1990
Last played on
The Bridewell Taxis Links
