Antonio José Cortés Pantoja, better known by his artistic name Chiquetete (26 July 1948 – 16 December 2018), was a Spanish flamenco singer, cousin of the tonadillera Isabel Pantoja.

Born in Algeciras, in Andalusia, in a Romani family, although they soon moved their residence to Seville when he was 8 years old. With 12 years he started in the art world forming part of the group Los algecireños -possibly called Los Gitanillos del Tardón- with Manuel Molina Jiménez and Manolo Domínguez el Rubio. At that time he adopted the artistic name of his maternal uncle, and father of the also artist Isabel Pantoja, Juan Pantoja Cortés who had formed a flamenco trio called Trío de los gaditanos with Florencio Ruiz Lara and Manuel Molina the Lacemaker and who in turn had taken the artistic name of his father Pipoño de Jerez, later known as the Chiquetete de Jerez because a neighbor of the town and native of Alicante began calling him xiquet (child).

Alternating his career with the trio with performances in different festivals in 1976, he won the Mairena del Alcor Prize. After that he began his solo career with the recording of the LP record Triana despierta with Paco Cepero and Enrique de Melchor.