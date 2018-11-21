Frankie RoseFormer member of Vivian Girls / Crystal Stilts / Dum Dum Girls. Born 18 January 1979
Frankie Rose (born 1979) is an American musician and songwriter. She was an original member of Crystal Stilts, Dum Dum Girls, Vivian Girls and Beverly.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Frankie Rose Tracks
Sort by
The Fall
Frankie Rose
The Fall
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5y3.jpglink
The Fall
Last played on
Know Me
Frankie Rose
Know Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5y3.jpglink
Know Me
Last played on
Daylight Sky (6 Music Session, 26 July 2012)
Frankie Rose
Daylight Sky (6 Music Session, 26 July 2012)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5y3.jpglink
Moon in My Mind (6 Music Session, 26 July 2012)
Frankie Rose
Moon in My Mind (6 Music Session, 26 July 2012)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5y3.jpglink
Know Me (6 Music Session, 26 July 2012)
Frankie Rose
Know Me (6 Music Session, 26 July 2012)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5y3.jpglink
Trouble
Frankie Rose
Trouble
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5y3.jpglink
Trouble
Last played on
Requiem
Frankie Rose
Requiem
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5y3.jpglink
Requiem
Last played on
Sorrow
Frankie Rose
Sorrow
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sorrow
Performer
Last played on
Daylight Sky (Maida Vale Session)
Frankie Rose
Daylight Sky (Maida Vale Session)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5y3.jpglink
Daylight Sky (Maida Vale Session)
Last played on
The Fall (Fort Romeau Remix)
Frankie Rose
The Fall (Fort Romeau Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5y3.jpglink
The Fall (Fort Romeau Remix)
Last played on
Apples For The Sun (The Go! Team Remix)
Frankie Rose
Apples For The Sun (The Go! Team Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5y3.jpglink
Interstellar (Rob da Bank Session)
Frankie Rose
Interstellar (Rob da Bank Session)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5y3.jpglink
Interstellar (Rob da Bank Session)
Last played on
Know Me (Rob da Bank Session)
Frankie Rose
Know Me (Rob da Bank Session)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5y3.jpglink
Know Me (Rob da Bank Session)
Last played on
Know Me (Session Track)
Frankie Rose
Know Me (Session Track)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5y3.jpglink
Know Me (Session Track)
Last played on
Apples For The Sun
Frankie Rose
Apples For The Sun
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5y3.jpglink
Apples For The Sun
Last played on
Pair Of Wings (Time & Space Machine Remix)
Frankie Rose
Pair Of Wings (Time & Space Machine Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5y3.jpglink
Interstellar
Frankie Rose
Interstellar
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5y3.jpglink
Interstellar
Last played on
