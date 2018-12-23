Matt AndersenCanadian blues
Matt Andersen
Matt Andersen Biography (Wikipedia)
Matt Andersen is a Canadian blues guitarist and singer-songwriter from Perth-Andover, New Brunswick, signed to True North Records.He is a nominee of the Juno Awards. His musical career started in 2002, with the New Brunswick band, Flat Top.
Matt Andersen Tracks
The Spirit Of Christmas
The Gift
Working Man Blues
When My Angel Gets The Blues
Break Away
Quiet Company (Live In Session)
Honest Man
Quiet Company
All The Way
Let's Get Back
Drift Away (Live In Session)
Weightless
LET YOU DOWN
Drift Away
City of Dreams
So Easy
My Last Day
I Lost My Way
Easy
Alberta Gold
I Don't Wanna Give In
Coal Mining Blues
Home Swet Home
