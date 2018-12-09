Brenton Gifford Brown (born 1 July 1973) is a dual South African and American Christian musician and worship leader. The title track "Everlasting God" on his solo album, Everlasting God was given an award at the ASCAP awards ceremony in 2008.[citation needed] Brenton Brown co-wrote "Soul on Fire", released by Third Day was nominated for a Grammy award after spending 11 weeks at No. 1 on the Christian Airplay charts.[not verified in body]