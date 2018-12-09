Brenton Brown
Brenton Brown
Brenton Brown Biography (Wikipedia)
Brenton Gifford Brown (born 1 July 1973) is a dual South African and American Christian musician and worship leader. The title track "Everlasting God" on his solo album, Everlasting God was given an award at the ASCAP awards ceremony in 2008.[citation needed] Brenton Brown co-wrote "Soul on Fire", released by Third Day was nominated for a Grammy award after spending 11 weeks at No. 1 on the Christian Airplay charts.[not verified in body]
Brenton Brown Tracks
Because Of Your Love
Brenton Brown
Because Of Your Love
Because Of Your Love
Last played on
Strength Will Rise (Everlasting God)
Brenton Brown
Strength Will Rise (Everlasting God)
Strength Will Rise (Everlasting God)
Last played on
Hosanna (Praise Is Rising)
Brenton Brown
Hosanna (Praise Is Rising)
Hosanna (Praise Is Rising)
Last played on
Strength Will Rise
Brenton Brown
Strength Will Rise
Strength Will Rise
Last played on
Praise Is Rising (feat. Sale Corps Worship Group)
Brenton Brown
Praise Is Rising (feat. Sale Corps Worship Group)
Praise Is Rising (feat. Sale Corps Worship Group)
Choir
Conductor
Featured Artist
Music Arranger
Last played on
Praise Is Rising (feat. Joshua Adgomar, Neil Watson, Floyd Millen, Stefan Brown, Adam Kerr, Paul Johnson, Melicia Walker, Jacqueline Ewers, Paulette Brown, Veronica Brown & Marcia McPherson)
Brenton Brown
Praise Is Rising (feat. Joshua Adgomar, Neil Watson, Floyd Millen, Stefan Brown, Adam Kerr, Paul Johnson, Melicia Walker, Jacqueline Ewers, Paulette Brown, Veronica Brown & Marcia McPherson)
Praise Is Rising (feat. Joshua Adgomar, Neil Watson, Floyd Millen, Stefan Brown, Adam Kerr, Paul Johnson, Melicia Walker, Jacqueline Ewers, Paulette Brown, Veronica Brown & Marcia McPherson)
Choir
Last played on
