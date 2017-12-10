Christina ÅstrandBorn 6 June 1969
Christina Åstrand
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1969-06-06
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3515bc93-c6df-40e5-82bf-d9cb27c31096
Christina Åstrand Biography (Wikipedia)
Christina Åstrand (born 1969) is a Danish violinist. When she was just 22, she became leader of the Danish National Symphony Orchestra, a position she still holds today.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Christina Åstrand Tracks
Sort by
Tango Jalousie
Jacob Gade
Tango Jalousie
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p030vtt9.jpglink
Tango Jalousie
Last played on
Violin Concerto In D Minor Op 56
Niels Wilhelm Gade
Violin Concerto In D Minor Op 56
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5cb.jpglink
Violin Concerto In D Minor Op 56
Last played on
Back to artist