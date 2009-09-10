Emma PaskBorn 1977
Emma Pask
1977
Emma Pask Biography (Wikipedia)
Emma Pask (born 1977) is an Australian jazz vocalist. She is best known for her work with big bands and her continuing collaboration with noted Australian virtuoso James Morrison.
Emma Pask Tracks
Fly For Me
Emma Pask
Fly For Me
Fly For Me
