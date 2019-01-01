EverestFive-piece indie band from Los Angeles. Formed 2007
Everest
2007
Everest Biography (Wikipedia)
Everest is a rock band from Los Angeles, California and Nashville, Tennessee, which consists of Russell Pollard (vocals, guitar, drums), Joel Graves (guitar, keyboards, vocals), Elijah Thomson (bass, vocals), Aaron Lee Tasjan (guitar, vocals) and Dan Bailey (drums).
