Harold Edwin Burrage (March 30, 1931 – November 26, 1966) was an American blues and soul singer, pianist, and record producer.

Born in Chicago, Illinois, Burrage did session work as a pianist in the 1950s and 1960s as well as recording under his own name. He released singles on Decca, Aladdin, States, and Cobra in the 1950s, and for Vee-Jay and M-Pac in the 1960s. Burrage's backing bands included the likes of Otis Rush, Willie Dixon, and Jody Williams, while Burrage supported Magic Sam, Charles Clark, and others as a pianist.

Burrage's only national hit as singer was the 1965 Chicago soul song "Got to Find a Way", which reached #31 on the Billboard R&B charts. The following year Burrage died in Chicago, aged 35, from heart failure at the home of Tyrone Davis, a musician Burrage influenced.