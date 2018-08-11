Vadim BorisovskyRussian violist and arranger. Born 19 January 1900. Died 2 August 1972
Vadim Borisovsky
1900-01-19
Vadim Borisovsky Biography (Wikipedia)
Vadim Vasilyevich Borisovsky (Russian: Вадим Васильевич Борисовский; January 20, 1900 – July 02, 1972) was a Russian (Soviet) violist.
Vadim Borisovsky Tracks
Balcony Scene from the ballet suite Romeo and Juliet arr. Borisovsky
Sergei Prokofiev
Romance (The Gadfly)
Dmitri Shostakovich
The Gadfly - ...(Op.97a) - no.3; Folk festival (People's holiday)
Dmitri Shostakovich
Romeo and Juliet: Dance of the Knights
Sergei Prokofiev
Five pieces from the Gadfly arr. for viola & piano (excerpts)
Dmitri Shostakovich
Folk Festival from The Gadfly
Dmitri Shostakovich
The Gadfly - suite from the film music (Op.97a), no.3; Folk festival...
Dmitri Shostakovich
La fille aux cheveux de lin arr Borisovsky (feat. Ashley Wass & Vadim Borisovsky)
Maxim Rysanov
