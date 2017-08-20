David MurphyConductor
David Murphy
Kafi Zila (Symphony)
Ravi Shankar
Kafi Zila (Symphony)
Kafi Zila (Symphony)
Scherzo - DoGa Kalyan from "Symphony"
Ravi Shankar
Scherzo - DoGa Kalyan from "Symphony"
Scherzo - DoGa Kalyan from "Symphony"
Past BBC Events
BBC Singers 2016-17 Season: Ravi Shankar's opera: Sukanya
Symphony Hall, Birmingham
2017-05-15T05:28:13
15
May
2017
BBC Singers 2016-17 Season: Ravi Shankar's opera: Sukanya
The Lowry, Salford Quays
2017-05-14T05:28:13
14
May
2017
BBC Singers 2016-17 Season: Ravi Shankar's opera: Sukanya
Curve Theatre, Leicester
2017-05-12T05:28:13
12
May
2017
