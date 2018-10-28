Jay Wilbur and His Band
Jay Wilbur and His Band
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/35107022-2d47-4753-8118-51381ed61fb9
Jay Wilbur and His Band Tracks
Sort by
We'll All Go Riding On A Rainbow
Jay Wilbur and His Band
We'll All Go Riding On A Rainbow
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
We'll All Go Riding On A Rainbow
Last played on
The White Cliffs of Dover
Walter Kent
The White Cliffs of Dover
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04xnnfq.jpglink
The White Cliffs of Dover
Last played on
The Mouse In The Clock
Jay Wilbur and His Band
The Mouse In The Clock
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Mouse In The Clock
Last played on
It's A Hap Hap Happy Day
Sam Browne
It's A Hap Hap Happy Day
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06bg29y.jpglink
It's A Hap Hap Happy Day
Last played on
Old Sailor
Jay Wilbur and His Band
Old Sailor
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Old Sailor
Last played on
There's A Land Of Begin Again (feat. Jack Cooper)
Jay Wilbur and His Band
There's A Land Of Begin Again (feat. Jack Cooper)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
There's A Land Of Begin Again (feat. Jack Cooper)
Last played on
Just as long as the world goes round and around
Jay Wilbur and His Band
Just as long as the world goes round and around
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
They can't Black Out the moon
Jay Wilbur and His Band
They can't Black Out the moon
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
They can't Black Out the moon
Last played on
Who's Been Polishing The Sun?
Jay Wilbur and His Band
Who's Been Polishing The Sun?
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Who's Been Polishing The Sun?
Last played on
All Over the Place
The Greene Sisters & Jay Wilbur and His Band
All Over the Place
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
All Over the Place
Performer
Last played on
Sing Something Swingy
Jay Wilbur and His Band
Sing Something Swingy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sing Something Swingy
Last played on
Hi Diddle De Dee
Jay Wilbur and His Band
Hi Diddle De Dee
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hi Diddle De Dee
Last played on
Cuckoo in the Clock
Jay Wilbur and His Band
Cuckoo in the Clock
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cuckoo in the Clock
Last played on
When That Man is Dead and Gone
Bebe Danielle & Jay Wilbur and His Band
When That Man is Dead and Gone
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
When That Man is Dead and Gone
Performer
Last played on
All Over the Place
Jay Wilbur and His Band
All Over the Place
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
All Over the Place
Last played on
Little Drummer Boy (feat. Al Bowlly)
Jay Wilbur and His Band
Little Drummer Boy (feat. Al Bowlly)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqn0y.jpglink
Little Drummer Boy (feat. Al Bowlly)
Last played on
Jay Wilbur and His Band Links
Back to artist