The Rattles
The Rattles Biography (Wikipedia)
The Rattles are a German rock band, formed in Hamburg in 1960, most prominently known for their 1970 psychedelic hit single, "The Witch".
The Rattles Tracks
The Witch
The Rattles
The Witch
The Witch
The Stomp
The Rattles
The Stomp
The Stomp
Cauliflower
The Rattles
Cauliflower
Cauliflower
