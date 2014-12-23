Ole Jørn Myklebust (born 30 April 1977 in Eidsdal, Norway) is a Norwegian Jazz musician (trumpet, flugelhorn and vocals), educated at the Norges Musikkhøgskole. Most famous from performing in bands such as Subtonic, Køhn/Johansen Sextet, Geir Lysne Listening Ensemble, Østenfor Sol and Dixi, and with Norwegian musical profiles like Mari Boine and Unni Wilhelmsen.