Taking Back Sunday is an American rock band from Long Island, New York. The band was formed by guitarist Eddie Reyes in 1999. The band's members are Adam Lazzara (lead vocals), John Nolan (lead guitar, keyboards, vocals), Shaun Cooper (bass guitar), and Mark O'Connell (drums). Nolan is the only remaining founding member; Nolan had also left the group in 2003 before rejoining in 2010.

The band has released studio albums with various past members Fred Mascherino (guitar, vocals), Matthew Rubano (bass guitar), Matthew Fazzi (guitar, keyboards, vocals), and Eddie Reyes (guitar). Louder Now (2006) was the band's breakout mainstream album, notably because of the popularity of its lead single "MakeDamnSure". The album sold over 900,000 copies and peaked at No. 2 on the United States Billboard 200, surpassing the band's previous Billboard 200 peak in 2004 at No. 3 with Where You Want to Be.

Before the release of their first studio album Tell All Your Friends (2002), they released Taking Back Sunday's EP in 2001, when the band featured former lead vocalist Antonio Longo. At that time, the EP received very little attention, eventually resulting in the band seeking a new lead singer, Adam Lazzara. Lazzara had at first joined the band as its guitarist, left a few months after it formed, then replaced original bassist Jesse Lacey (now of Brand New) during the EP's recording sessions. John Nolan and Shaun Cooper left the band in 2003 only to rejoin in 2010, in time for the band's release of their eponymous album Taking Back Sunday (2011). The album was produced by Eric Valentine and released through Warner Bros. Records.