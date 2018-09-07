Robert JordanBagpiper
Robert Jordan
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/350a7ce2-7c60-4d3d-8aef-ed75433f63ee
Robert Jordan Tracks
Sort by
An Orkney Wedding, with Sunrise
Peter Maxwell Davies
An Orkney Wedding, with Sunrise
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024lbkg.jpglink
An Orkney Wedding, with Sunrise
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Be in the Audience: Human Story
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eppbp6
Maida Vale Studios
2015-09-25T05:19:13
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p0307m3j.jpg
25
Sep
2015
Be in the Audience: Human Story
Maida Vale Studios
Back to artist