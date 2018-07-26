Antoine Dauvergne (3 October 1713 – 11 February 1797) was a French composer and violinist.

Dauvergne was born in Moulins, Allier. He served as master of the Chambre du roi, director of the Concert Spirituel from 1762 to 1771, and director of the Opéra three times between 1769 and 1790. Dauvergne contributed both as a performer and composer to the classical music at the court at Versailles. He is most famous as the composer of Les troqueurs, a work which had a major influence on the development of French opéra comique. He died, aged 83, in Lyon.

In addition to operas and opera-ballets, Dauvergne composed a number of other works including violin sonatas (1739), trio sonatas, motets, and what he called Concerts de Simphonies (1751).

The name Dauvergne is sometimes written D'Auvergne. It means "from Auvergne," the region in the center of France covered by the volcanic Massif Central mountain range.