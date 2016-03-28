Lord JamarBorn 17 September 1968
Lord Jamar
1968-09-17
Lord Jamar Biography (Wikipedia)
Lorenzo Dechalus (born September 17, 1968), known professionally as Lord Jamar, is an American rapper, record producer and actor. He is a member of the hip-hop group Brand Nubian, which formed in 1989. Jamar is a frequent guest on VladTV, where he has garnered attention for his numerous controversial comments during interviews on a number of social issues, including racism, sexism and homophobia.
Lord Jamar Tracks
Show Business (feat. Sadat T, Diamond D & Lord Jamar)
A Tribe Called Quest
Show Business (feat. Sadat T, Diamond D & Lord Jamar)
Show Business (feat. Sadat T, Diamond D & Lord Jamar)
