Violet ArcherBorn 24 April 1913. Died 21 February 2000
Violet Archer
1913-04-24
Violet Archer Biography
Violet Louise Archer CM (April 24, 1913 – February 21, 2000) was a Canadian composer, teacher, pianist, organist, and percussionist. Born Violet Balestreri in Montreal, Quebec, in 1913, her family changed their name to Archer in 1940. She died in Ottawa on 21 of February 2000.
