Luis de Narváez
Luis de Narváez (fl. 1526–49) was a Spanish composer and vihuelist. Highly regarded during his lifetime, Narváez is known today for Los seys libros del delphín, a collection of polyphonic music for the vihuela which includes the earliest known variation sets. He is also notable for being the earliest composer for vihuela to adapt the contemporary Italian style of lute music.
Romanesca
Los Seys libros del Delphin de musica - excerpts
Variations on 'Guárdame Las Vacas'
Ya asiente el Rey Ramiro
Fantasia del Segundo tono / Fantasia del quarto tono [Los seys libros del Delphin de music
Fantasia (Segundo tono)
