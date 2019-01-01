Shelagh SquiresOperatic mezzo-soprano. Born 17 June 1936
1936-06-17
Proms 1987: Prom 27
Royal Albert Hall
1987-08-09T04:29:12
9
Aug
1987
Proms 1976: Prom 49
Royal Albert Hall
1976-09-05T04:29:12
5
Sep
1976
