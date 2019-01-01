3rd BassFormed 1987. Disbanded 1992
3rd Bass
1987
3rd Bass Biography
3rd Bass was an American hip-hop group that rose to fame in the late 1980s and early 1990s, and was notable for being one of the first successful interracial hip-hop groups. They dissolved in 1992 and again in 2000 after a failed reunion. The group released two studio albums in their initial career and both of them were certified gold by the RIAA.
3rd Bass Tracks
The Gas Face
The Gas Face
Brooklyn-Queens
Brooklyn-Queens
Pop Goes The Weasel
Pop Goes The Weasel
Pop Goes The Weasel (LP Version)
Pop Goes The Weasel (LP Version)
Wordz Of Wizdom
Wordz Of Wizdom
Sons Of 3rd Bass
Sons Of 3rd Bass
Brooklyn Queens
Brooklyn Queens
Wordz Of Wisdom (Club Mix)
Wordz Of Wisdom (Club Mix)
3rd Bass Links
