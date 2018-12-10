Nolwenn KorbellBorn 3 February 1968
Nolwenn Korbell (born 3 February 1968 in Quimper, Finistère), is a French Breton singer-songwriter and actress. Best known for her songs in Breton, with her musicians or in a duet with guitarist Soïg Sibéril, she released four albums, regularly performs in concerts, and also keeps acting in plays and films.
