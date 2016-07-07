The Style Council Biography (Wikipedia)
The Style Council were an English band formed in 1983 by Paul Weller, the former singer, songwriter, and guitarist with the punk rock/new wave/mod revival band The Jam, and keyboardist Mick Talbot, previously a member of Dexys Midnight Runners, The Bureau and The Merton Parkas. The band enabled Weller to take a more soulful direction with his music.
The permanent line-up grew to include drummer Steve White and Weller's then girlfriend, vocalist Dee C. Lee. Other artists such as Tracie Young, Tracey Thorn (Everything but the Girl), and drummer/percussionist Steve Sidelnyk (Madonna, SEAL, Richard Ashcroft ) also performed and collaborated with the group. As with Weller's previous band, most of the London-based group's hits were in their homeland, where they scored seven Top 10 hits. The band also had hit singles and albums in Australia and New Zealand during the 1980s.
- Paul Weller enters Michael Ball's Singers Hall of Famehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02j4n2d.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02j4n2d.jpg2015-02-01T20:55:00.000ZPaul Weller is inducted into the Singers Hall of Fame on Sunday Night with Michael Ball.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02hywft
Paul Weller enters Michael Ball's Singers Hall of Fame
The Style Council Tracks
Sort by
Shout To The Top
Have You Ever Had It Blue
You're The Best Thing
My Ever Changing Moods
Walls Come Tumbling Down
Long Hot Summer
Speak Like A Child
A Solid Bond In Your Heart
Headstart For Happiness
Mick's Up - Dominion Theatre 1984
Glastonbury: 1985
