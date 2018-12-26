The Carnival BandFormed 1983
1983
The Carnival Band Biography (Wikipedia)
The Carnival Band is an English early music group. Their broad repertoire focuses on popular music from the 16th and 17th centuries, and traditional music from around the world. Presentation is informal and humorous, and in the spirit of medieval and renaissance Carnival. The band was founded by Andy Watts (principal bassoon in the Orchestra of the Age of Enlightenment) and Giles Lewin (Dufay Collective) while they were members of the Medieval Players touring theatre company in the 1980s. They have had a long association with Maddy Prior.
The Carnival Band Tracks
God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen
Maddy Prior
God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen
God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen
Infant Holy
Maddy Prior
Infant Holy
Infant Holy
Sans Day Carol
Trad.
Sans Day Carol
Sans Day Carol
Ensemble
Ile Never Love Thee More, Being A True Love Song Between A Young Man And A Maid
The Carnival Band
Ile Never Love Thee More, Being A True Love Song Between A Young Man And A Maid
The Valarous Acts Performed At Gaunt By The Brave Bonny Lass Mary Ambree
The Carnival Band
The Valarous Acts Performed At Gaunt By The Brave Bonny Lass Mary Ambree
A Noble Riddle Wisely Expounded Or The Maids Answer To The Knights Three Questio
The Carnival Band
A Noble Riddle Wisely Expounded Or The Maids Answer To The Knights Three Questio
God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen
Maddy Prior and The Carnival Band
God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen
God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen
Sussex Carol
The Carnival Band
Sussex Carol
Sussex Carol
The Carnival Band - Miao Melody
The Carnival Band
The Carnival Band - Miao Melody
The Carnival Band - Miao Melody
