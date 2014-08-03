The PinetoppersJohnny Edward Jenkins's group
The Pinetoppers
Johnny Edward Jenkins (March 5, 1939 – June 26, 2006) was an American left-handed blues guitarist, who helped launch the career of Otis Redding. His flamboyant style of guitar playing also influenced Jimi Hendrix.
The Pinetoppers Tracks
Shout Bamalama
Otis Redding
Shout Bamalama
Shout Bamalama
Shout Bamalam
Otis Redding & the Pinetoppers
Shout Bamalam
Shout Bamalam
