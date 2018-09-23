Miss Toni FisherBorn 4 December 1924. Died 12 February 1999
Miss Toni Fisher
1924-12-04
Miss Toni Fisher Biography (Wikipedia)
Toni Fisher (born Marion Colleen Nolan, December 4, 1924 – January 11, 1999) was an American pop singer. She was known for her recordings of "The Big Hurt", "West of the Wall", "Maybe (He'll Think Of Me)," and "Why Can't The Dark Leave Me Alone". She was later known as Toni F. Monzello, following her marriage to Henry Monzello.
Miss Toni Fisher Tracks
The Big Hurt
The Big Hurt
The Big Hurt
West Of The Wall
West Of The Wall
West Of The Wall
