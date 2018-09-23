Toni Fisher (born Marion Colleen Nolan, December 4, 1924 – January 11, 1999) was an American pop singer. She was known for her recordings of "The Big Hurt", "West of the Wall", "Maybe (He'll Think Of Me)," and "Why Can't The Dark Leave Me Alone". She was later known as Toni F. Monzello, following her marriage to Henry Monzello.