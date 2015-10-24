The DevlinsFormed 1993
The Devlins
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1993
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/34e17f0d-3b56-4302-92d6-7159ae237c46
The Devlins Biography (Wikipedia)
The Devlins are an alternative rock band originating from Dublin, Republic of Ireland, although the eponymous Devlin brothers were born in Newry, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Devlins Tracks
Sort by
Almost Made You Smile
The Devlins
Almost Made You Smile
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Almost Made You Smile
Last played on
Montreal
The Devlins
Montreal
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Montreal
Last played on
Crossing The River
The Devlins
Crossing The River
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Crossing The River
Last played on
Heaven's Wall
The Devlins
Heaven's Wall
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Heaven's Wall
Last played on
The Devlins Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Dave Gahan: "There was a period in the late '80s and early '90s where we were living the rock 'n' roll life"
-
Is Depeche Mode's Dave Gahan intimidated by smaller gigs?
-
Depeche Mode’s Dave Gahan on performing at the 6 Music Festival
-
Hammers Fan Dave Gahan is excited about playing The London Stadium
-
"I don't communicate with people that well" Dave Gahan chats to BBC Radio 6 Music's Matt Everitt
-
Dave Gahan talks to Shaun Keaveny
Back to artist