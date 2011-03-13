Batsogile Lovederia Malope, known professionally as Dr Rebecca Malope, is a multi-award-winning South African gospel singer. She is known as 'the African Queen of Gospel'. Her music career spans for more than three decades. She has sold at least 10 million albums worldwide, making her one of the biggest selling gospel artists of all time. Most of her released 35 albums have reached multi-platinum status.

From 2004 till date, she has been the hostess of a TV show It's Gospel Time. In 2013 she was one of the judges in Clash of Choirs South Africa .