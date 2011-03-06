Ape SchoolUS indie artist Michael Johnson
Ape School
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/34dfe5b5-19c6-416e-b3f0-9b5a2b32268d
Ape School Tracks
Sort by
Wail To God
Ape School
Wail To God
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wail To God
Last played on
My Intention
Ape School
My Intention
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
My Intention
Last played on
That's OK (Andrew Broder Remix)
Ape School
That's OK (Andrew Broder Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ape School Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist